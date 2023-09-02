July 23, 1935 - Aug. 27, 2023

LINCOLN — Patricia Joan "Pat" Snyder, 88, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born July 23, 1935, in rural East Lincoln, IL, the ninth of ten children born to Adam Joseph and Ella Mae (Rohrer) Snyder.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Pat was a longtime member of Lincoln Christian Church, where she founded the Harvest of Talents for World Hunger Ministry in 1984, and remained active in its leadership for 39 years.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln. Memorials may be made in Pat's name to Harvest of Talents for World Hunger, Lincoln Christian Church, or Kuki Christian Church Mission (for Orphanage) in Imphal, India. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.