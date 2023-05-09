Dec. 21, 1950 - May 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia J. "Patty" Ferrill, 72, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

She was born December 21, 1950, in Sandwich, daughter of Owen S. and Mary L. (Killelea) Ferrill. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara Ferrill Marsh; a nephew, Chris Gudmunsen; brother-in-law, Bill Simpson; and dear friend, Jim Belmar.

Surviving are her son, Mike (Tayrn Harbison) Ferrill, Heyworth; two sisters: Marianne Simpson, Black River Falls, WI, and Julie (Mark) Gudmunsen, Petoskey, MI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

Patty graduated from Earlville High School in 1969, and went on to graduate from Illinois State University. After her schooling, she worked as a waitress at Jim's Steak House, Bloomington, until 1997. She then worked as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance Company, retiring in 2021.

She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan; loved playing euchre and cherished her time with her family and friends. Patty will truly be missed by all the people whose lives she touched.