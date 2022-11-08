March 22, 1928 - Oct. 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Patricia J. "Pat" Fischer age 94 of Columbia, MO, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Columbia, MO.

Her private family graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL, Pastor Matt Wilcox will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church 2000 E. College Ave, Normal, IL, 61761.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Pat was born March 22, 1928, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John D. and Amy Hollowell. She married Robert N. Fischer on September 2, 1950, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away on January 23, 2017.

Surviving are two children: John (Marilee) Fischer, Columbia, MO, Nancy Russell, Salem, OR; three grandchildren: Kay Fischer, Denver, CO, Christopher Russell, Bloomington, IL, Alison Camp, Salem, OR; and one great-granddaughter, Skylah Camp.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; her grandson, Ryan Ward.

Pat was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL.

