March 9, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2022

PONTIAC — Patricia J. Casson, 90, of Pontiac, IL, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. at her residence.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL, with Fr. David Sabel officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's School or American Cancer Society.

Patricia was born on March 9, 1932, in Pontiac, IL, a daughter of Spencer and Rosalia (Campbell) Watterson. She married Kenneth E. Shoemaker on June 23, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 1951. She later married Glenn J. Casson on February 23, 1954, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1992.

Survivors include four children: Bill (Maura) Casson of Mississippi, Jane (John) Allen of Normal, IL, John (Andrea) Casson of Pontiac, IL, and Paul (Avis) Casson of Pontiac, IL; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by one son, Charles Casson; one daughter in infancy; and two brothers: Spencer Watterson Jr. and Richard Aarvig.

Patricia was a 1950 graduate of Pontiac High School, and had been employed at Smiths Jewelry and Spurgeon's Department Store both in Pontiac for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church Pontiac.

The family would like to thank Lorna and Monica for the special care they provided.

