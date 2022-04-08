Feb. 11, 1941 - April 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia J. Carlock, 81, of Bloomington, passed away April 5, 2022. She was born February 11, 1941, to Floyd and Kathryn (Potts) Mounce.

She is survived by her children: Kim Kaufman, Mark (Gail Brown) Kaufman, Tony (Lori Piper) Kaufman; grandchildren: Alyssa and Jackson Kaufman, Kassie (Kaufman) Ewers, JoAnna Callahan, David Brown, and Aimee (Brown) Baize; great-grandchildren: Ruby and Nova Ewers, Aryanna and Jeremy David Baize II.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Bill and Janet (Meister) Mounce, Gary Mounce; grandchild, Nathan Kaufman-Anderson; and spouse, Richard Carlock.

Patricia worked at Eureka Vacuum Company for many years, then opened Country Fair Gallery. She loved making crafts including hand-painted signs and country-craft wooden goods, crocheting, macrame, floral arrangements, and generally making things that made the world prettier and a home more "home-y."

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and their friends and was known for her laughter, sarcasm and sassiness. She could not pass up a good garage sale and was known to do U-turns in the middle of busy streets to get to a good sale. After retiring and closing Country Fair Gallery, Patricia was known for her garage sales with many repeat customers from her store.

Patricia was a wonderful cook. Some of her specialties included her Texas cake, chocolate fudge, ole-rotten potatoes (Au gratin), salmon-patties, and pan-fried chicken.

Patricia loved all things related to the Minions, and was the best grandma anyone could ever hope for. She demonstrated unconditional love and kindness to all, while still being tough, disciplined and doing what was right... always. Patricia was loved by so many and will be missed by all her who knew her.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A public visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m, - 4:30 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ, with a service at 4:30 p.m. and a reception to follow. Private interment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington the following day.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to The Salvation Army of Bloomington, Safe Harbor Shelter, 611 W. Washington, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.