Jan. 18, 1936 - June 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia I. Prouty, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Patricia was born January 18, 1936, in Bloomington, the daughter of Leonard and Pearl (Scott) Hursh.

She is survived by one son, Dale (Lori) Prouty; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband; two daughters: Susan and Debra; one brother, Leonard Hursh; and one sister, Lenora Wendell.

Patricia was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. She worked 22-years as a Building Service worker at Illinois State University. She was also a long standing member of the local T.O.P.S. club.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, night at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.

