June 6, 1932 - April 9, 2022

MINIER — Patricia Helen Weed was born June 6, 1932 in Bettendorf, IA, to Bill and Dorothy (Burns) Zaiss. She married Roger Norman Weed on Aug. 10, 1952. Roger passed away July 29, 2021.

Pat is survived by her children: Shawn Andres, CA, Roger (Jane) Weed, Carlock, and David (Carmon) Weed, TN. Her daughter, Diana Cunningham, preceded her in death. She is survived by grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Forsythe, WA, Chris Andres and Kyle Andres, CA, Michele (Derek) Stephenson, Carlock, Elaina Weed, Bloomington, and Emily (Chris) McMahan, TN; great-grandchildren: Adeline and Wyatt Forsythe, Paityn Stephenson, and Evan and Samuel McMahan; sisters: Judy (Jim) Miller, MN; Su (Jerry) Schlecht, CA, and Dottie (Jerry) Miller, WI all of whom Pat dearly loved. Her brother, William, preceded her in death.

Pat raised four children while working full time, and ultimately purchased Insurance Assoc. and owned several rental properties. She was very involved in the Russian Sister Cities Committee and was thrilled to have the opportunity to visit there. She hosted visitors from Russia and made wonderful friends.

She loved the fine arts of ballet and classical music and hosted several foreign exchange students from Wesleyan throughout the years. Pat had a love for animals all her life, from her first pet, a wolf named Rowdy, through countless Afghan hounds and untold numbers of cats. Pat always looked at things in a positive light that radiated to others. She will be missed.

The family would like to thank Minonk Heritage Healthcare, OSF Hospice and Ann and John Otto for all their wonderful care.