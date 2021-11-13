PONTIAC — Patricia Gail "Pat" Waggoner, 93, of Pontiac, IL, passed away at home, Friday November 5, 2021, of natural causes.

Pat was born January 15, 1928, in Fairbury, IL, the daughter of Lauren W. and V. Marie (Tipton) Haner.

She is survived by two daughters: Kay (Sam) Slown of Pontiac, and Susan (Aaron) Wikner of Cedar Falls, IA; ten grandchildren: Rick and Dan Harper, Anthony "Tony" McGavock, Heather Mahon, Holly Robbins, Jeffrey Leigh, Colin Ireland, Emily, Katherine and Andrew Wikner. She also had 15 great-grandchildren with a great-great-grandson on the way.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Parks; a son, Jeffrey Ireland; and an infant grandson.

Pat worked for Standard Oil in Saunemin, IL. After the company changed hands multiple times, she retired after 25 years of service. She also worked as a bartender for various businesses in Fairbury and Pontiac, the last one being Penny's Place in Pontiac.

Pat's life centered around her family. She spent most of her life as a single mother. Together with her mother, she supported her children in raising their children and grandchildren, often with two or three generations under one roof. In her early 60's, she bravely faced a breast cancer diagnosis. She was a woman of grit and courage. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.