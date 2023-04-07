April 23, 1932 - March 10, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — Patricia Faye Crosno Brooke, 90, died March 10, 2023, at home in Chattanooga, TN.

Patricia was born April 23, 1932, to parents Harold and Birdie (Martin) Crosno in Kenney, IL. She married Dugan Troxel with whom she had two children, Terry Joe and Tawnya Ann. She later married Earl Brooke.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tawnya Fogarty. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry; and her sister, Betty Tefft.

Patricia enjoyed flea marketing, gardening, quilting, canning and cooking. Making candy and homemade ice cream were her favorite things.

Patricia's ashes will be buried at Texas Township cemetery near Clinton. A celebration of life is planned for a future date.