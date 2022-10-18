Oct. 21, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2022

ODELL — Patricia Ann Vogt, 90, of Odell, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Gold Water Care in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Haake officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. also at the church. A rosary will be said before the visitation, starting at 1:45 p.m. Burial will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell. Memorials in Patricia's memory may be made to St. Paul Grade School or The Alzheimer's Association. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia was born on October 21, 1931, in Springfield, IL, to Willard and Ella (Sullivan) Whitehurst. She married Paul Vogt on August 26, 1950, in Petersburg, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are their 16 children: Janet (Gary) Waldron of Plainfield, IL, Joyce (Robert) Hinkle of Sarasota, FL, Paul (Sandy) Vogt of Plainfield, IL, David (Sue) Vogt of Genoa, WI, Mary (Bill) Donovan of Chenoa, IL , Robert (Deb) Vogt of Odell, IL, Diane Trost of Pontiac, IL, Leo (Mary) Vogt of Joliet, IL, Bill (Vicki) Vogt of Honey Brook, PA, Ron (Deb) Vogt of Plainfield, IL, Tim (Rita) Vogt of Pontiac, IL, Shelly (Ron) Krominga of Pontiac, IL, Christina (Mike Kelly) Farris of North Liberty IN, Theresa (Jim) Carlson of Emington, IL, Tony (Jen) Vogt of Downers Grove, IL, and Patrick Vogt of Towanda, IL; brother-in-law, Frank Moscardilli; and sister-in-law, Arlene Minder. She is also survived by over 60 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Karen, who died in infancy; a son-in-law, Dan Trost; one sister, Betty Horsey; and two great-grandchildren: Kiley Donovan and Milo Huncovsky.

Patricia graduated from Petersburg High School. She spent her time after high school doing many things, including being a seamstress, volunteering for hospice, canning food, and being a great wife and mother. She loved her family above all and always showed up to sporting events.

She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

