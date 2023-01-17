Aug. 31, 1930 - Jan. 14, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Ann (Tucker) Neef was born in Champaign, IL, August 31, 1930. She passed peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home with her family around her.

Pat met and then married the love of her life, Paul Lee Neef on March 13, 1948. They had two children, a daughter, Paula and a son, Tim. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Her family and faith were everything to her.

Pat worked as secretary to the head of the Sociology Dept at the University of Illinois and later as secretary to the head of the Theater Department a Illinois State University, for nearly 25 years. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting and playing canasta with her son.

Pat was proceeded in death by her son (in 2018) and husband of 71 years (in 2019). She is survived by her daughter, Paula; and grandsons: Bryan and Brent (Janel); and three great-grandchildren: Kylie, Carter, and Keira.

Cremation rites have been accorded per her request. A private celebration of her life will be observed later.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

