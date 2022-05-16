March 17, 1931 - May 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Ann "Pat" Yoder, 91, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, and 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. Her service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers.

Pat was born on March 17, 1931, in Mishawaka, IN, the daughter of Thurman G. and Cora Fleck Hartman. She married John W. Yoder on December 27, 1954 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2016.

She is survived by her children: John W. (Carol) Yoder, Normal, Susan E. (Kent) Riddle, Lowell, MI, Honorable William A. (Dr. Kathy) Yoder, Bloomington, Thomas L. (Sally) Yoder, Bloomington and Soon-Ik (Soo-Mi) Lee, Seoul, South Korea. Also surviving are her 12 grandchildren: John Eric (Dr. Mikayla) Yoder, Eagan, MN, Kristin (Jacob) Terranova, Sun Prairie, WI, Kelly (Jeff) Guillory, Pleasanton, CA, Scott (Elizabeth) Riddle, Grand Rapids, MI, Jonathan (Gina) Riddle, Grand Rapids, MI, Katie (Alejandra Castro Martinez) Riddle, Oakland, CA, Stephanie Yoder, Bloomington, Lauren Yoder, Chicago, Captain Thomas (Dr. Bastiana Rodebaugh) Yoder, Lucedale, MS, Timothy Yoder, Bloomington, Sang-Bin Lee, Seoul, South Korea and Sang-Jun Lee, Seoul, South Korea; along with seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother Donald Hartman; and a step sister Ann Fall.

Pat was raised in Mishawaka and came to Bloomington to attend Illinois Wesleyan University where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1953 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was also a member and past President of the AW Chapter of PEO. She maintained many wonderful friendships and was involved most of her lifetime with both organizations.

At IWU Pat met John, the older brother of her roommate Joan. Pat and John celebrated 62 years of marriage before John's passing. IWU played an important role in their lives in so many ways. They were very dedicated to their alma mater and were always in their favorite seats cheering at just about every basketball game. Go Titans!

Pat taught 2nd grade for two years at Jefferson School in Bloomington before leaving to start her family. She was a fun, creative mom and a great cook. She loved to entertain and whether it was luncheons for her bridge groups or hosting huge family gatherings at Thanksgiving, she was a wonderful hostess. Those family gatherings were always special and she will be thought of fondly as we continue those traditions in our family.

Music played an important role in Pat's life and she was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Symphony Orchestra Guild and held various positions in support of the Symphony. Her son Soon-Ik is an accomplished violinist and she and John were able to accompany him several times as he toured Europe - so special for them.

She loved time spent at their second home in Cambria, CA, where she and John enjoyed hiking, the scenic views of the Pacific, and having a glass of wine on their patio at happy hour with special friends. Her grandchildren will always have fond memories of cookouts at the Timber with Grandma's ribs and German potato salad.

The family wishes to give a special thank-you to the dedicated staff of Martin Health Care for the wonderful care they provided Pat during her stay there.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Illinois Wesleyan Fund, Illinois Symphony Orchestra or a charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.