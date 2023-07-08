NORMAL — Patricia Ann "Pat" Perkins, 72, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 10:45 PM at Heritage Health in Normal.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal. Reverend Eric S. Powell will officiate. There will be a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, as well as from 9:15 - 9:45 AM at the church. The burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
To view the full obituary please visit the Memorial Home website at www.calvertmemorial.com.
