May 21, 1937 - July 7, 2022

LACEY, Washington — Patricia Ann "Pat" Bonser (Young) current resident of Lacey, WA, passed away on July 7, 2022, at the age of 85. After several months of declining health Pat passed peacefully with her beloved family by her side. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose delightful smile, blue eyes, sense of humor and love music will be forever missed by her family and friends.

Pat was born in Bloomington, IL on May 21, 1937, to Lester and Gertrude Young (Leggett), the first of two daughters. Pat's family lived in rural Heyworth IL; she attended Ben Funk grammar school and Heyworth high school. After graduating in 1955 she worked for State Farm Insurance at the home office in downtown Bloomington. She married her high school sweetheart William Rodney “Rod” Bonser on June 23, 1957.

In 1959, Pat joined Rod at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, where she worked at USAA until she and Rod welcomed their daughter Brenda in 1962, and son Brad in 1963. Later in 1963 they returned to Heyworth IL. In 1964 the family moved to Greeley, CO, then returned to Normal, IL, in 1970. Pat and Rod retired to Sun City West, AZ, in 1991 where they resided for 27 years.

She and Rod celebrated 64 years of marriage in June 2021. With the passing of Rod in July 2021, worsening dementia combined with other medical issues made Pat's last year very difficult. Her family is comforted in knowing she is happily and eternally reunited with Rod.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Ralph) Smith; children: Bradley (Lauri) Bonser and Brenda Bonser; grandchildren: Nichole (Aaron) Aleshire, Andrew (Nicole) Bonser and Kristin Bonser (CJ McGreevy). Great-grandchildren: Waylon Bonser, Ollie Bonser, Olivia Aleshire, Kinley McGreevy, Ellie McGreevy and ten loving nieces and nephews.

Pat and Rod were members of the First United Methodist church of Normal, followed by the Shepard of the Hills United Methodist Church in Sun City West, AZ. Cremation has been accorded.

A celebration of both their lives will be held at a later date.

Notes Of condolence may be sent to the family c/o Brad Bonser, 5500 44th ct se, Lacey, WA, 98503.