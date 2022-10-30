April 6, 1933 - Oct. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia Ann Born, 89, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Leroy, IL, passed away at 3:05 a.m. at OSF. St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL, on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL. Her service will begin at 4:30 p.m, the same day as the visitation at the funeral home with the Rev. Bill McLean celebrating. A private family burial in Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, IL, will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Peace Meal or the LeRoy Ambulance Services.

Patricia was born on April 6, 1933, in Creston, OH, a daughter of Clifford and Gladys "Grace" Bowman Pierson.

Surviving are her children: Denise (Todd) Wietlispach, Bloomington, IL; Carol Born(Doug Hammon), Bothell, WA; and Kurt Born, El Paso, IL. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Zoe Grace Wietlispach. Patricia is preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother, Bill Pierson; and her sister-in-law, Pat Pierson.

Patricia worked for more than twenty years at the IGA Store in Leroy, IL. She was a member of the Leroy Presbyterian Church. Patricia was also a volunteer dispatcher for the LeRoy Ambulance for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking//baking and loved listening to music; especially Big Band era music. Patricia touched so many lives in her 89 years. She showed her love to others through baking and no one ever left her presence hungry. Patricia loved to laugh and share her joy. She was a kind and generous soul and will be sorely missed by her family and loved ones.

