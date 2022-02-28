ANCHOR — Patricia A. "Pat" Handley, age 72, of Anchor, IL passed away at 3:43 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022 with her daughters by her side at her residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to her family in c/o Ellen Golden, 39336 E. 2100 N. Road, Anchor, IL 61720. Cremation services provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Pat was born October 21, 1949 in Onarga, IL the daughter of George and Dorothy (Schunke) Reiff. She married Kenneth "Ken" Handley on October 31, 1997, in Watseka, IL. He passed away June 15, 2018.

Surviving are her seven children: Christie (Tom) Pfister, Normal, IL, Ellen (Gordie) Golden, Anchor, IL, Peggy Corry, Normal, IL, Donna Di Piazza, Normal, IL, Brenda (Calvin) Kelley, St. Augustine, FL, Donna (Kenney) Bush, Kodak, TN, Vicki (Bogie) Redman, Clinton, IL; many grandchildren: great-grandchildren; three sisters: Kathy (Bill) Senne, Hoyt, KS, Janet (Bill) Peak, TN, Marlene Fulfer, MO; one brother, Mo(Donna) Reiff, Topeka, KS. Pat enjoyed the company of her dog Peanut.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Rick, two sisters Shirley Leisure and Hazel Carson.

Pat worked many years at Gilman Nursing Home in Gilman, IL. She was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed spending time on the farm. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

