CLINTON — Patricia A. Lord, 84 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:31 PM November 19, 2021 at her family home in Clinton, IL surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice.

Patricia was born January 8, 1937 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Orville and Lavon (Bray) Willoughby. She married Charles Robert "Bob" Lord, Sr. February 27, 1954. He passed away June 16, 2017.

Survivors include her children: Denise Becker, Mattoon, IL, Robbie Lord, Clinton, IL, Teresa (Chester) Walker, Waynesville, IL, and Cindy Monkman, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Robert (Kristin) Becker, Trilla, IL, Chris (Sami) Walker, Bloomington, IL, and Mandy and Tyler Monkman, Clinton, IA; great-grandchildren: Jackson Becker, Trilla, IL, Tayven Monkman, Clinton, IA, Stevie Walker, and Aiden and Logan Valentine; brother, Gene (Barb) Willoughby, Clinton, IL; special nephew, Doug (Mirna) Willoughby, Clinton, IL; several other nieces and nephew that were always near and dear to her heart, including: Doug (Mirna) Willoughby and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Jerry and Paul Willoughby.

Patricia retired from Revere-Corning and just received a plaque designating 50 years of service. She loved to bowl, dance, roller-skate, and spend time with friends and family. She enjoyed the yearly trips to Las Vegas or the boat trips to Peoria. All knew her love for Elvis who was born the same day as her. She was often called the life of the party; her strong, loving nature will be missed by many.

