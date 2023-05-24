Aug. 10, 1946 - May 19, 2023

ATLANTA — Patricia A. Johnson, 76, of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services for Pat will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Eminence Christian Church with Mr. Henry Johnson and Dr. LC Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church.

Patricia A. Booher was born on August 10, 1946, in Litchfield, the daughter of Charles W. and Rachel Fraley Booher, Sr. She was united in marriage to Robert Johnson on May 7, 1966. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Robbie Johnson, Tammy (Chad) Huskins, and Tad Johnson; one sister, Linda Evans; one brother, Charles W. "Buddy" Booher, Jr.; five grandchildren: Jacob (Megan) Huskins, Lindsey Huskins, Paige Johnson, Kasey Huskins, and Anna Johnson; and one great-grandson, Owen Huskins.

Pat graduated from Atlanta Community High School in 1964. She retired from Atlanta Grade School/Olympia South Elementary School after 20 years of service as a teacher's aide.

She was a member of the Eminence Christian Church and the Eminence Christian Church Ladies Aide. Pat knew no stranger and was cherished by everyone who knew her. Her children and grandchildren were her treasures.

Memorials may be made to the Eminence Christian Church Ladies Aide, Atlanta Rescue Squad, or the Atlanta Fire Department.

Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.