Patricia A. and James A. Glenn

NEW HOLLAND — Patricia A. Glenn, 78, of New Holland, passed away November 3, 2021, at 11:13 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Glenn, 89, on August 1, 2021, who died at home. Cremation Rites were accorded to both. Private graveside services were held at Irish Grove Cemetery on their 47th wedding anniversary.

A Celebration of Life for Patricia and James A. will be hosted on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Lincoln Elks Lodge #914 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., by their son, James R. (JR) Glenn, who survives them.

Masonic Rites by Lincoln Lodge #210 will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Patricia A. Halcott was born March 12, 1943, on her family's Centennial Farm near Streator, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Charles and Lucinda Mae McCauley Halcott. She was united in marriage to James A. Glenn on November 9, 1974. James A. Glenn was born in the family home in Middletown on December 27, 1931, the son of Edward R. and Frances May Fulton Glenn.

Patricia was a 1961 graduate of Streator High School and also a graduate of Illinois State University and the University of Illinois, holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, a Master's degree in Educational Psychology, and a PhD in Educational Administration. Patricia was an educator who began teaching business subjects at Beason High School until it consolidated with Lincoln Community High School, at which time she became a high school guidance counselor at Lincoln. She retired from that position in May 2001. She subsequently became a real estate agent and earned her broker manager license and green certifications.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society as a proud direct Mayflower descendant. Pat volunteered with the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Stardust Ball, Lincoln College Grand Soiree, and Boy Scout Troop #102 for many years. She also enjoyed buying and selling antiques and genealogy research.

James A. was a member of Lincoln Elks Lodge #914, American Legion Post #263, Lincoln Masonic Lodge #210, and the Ansar Shrine and Logan County Shrine Clubs. Following his 1949 graduation from Middletown High School, Jim attended Lincoln College and Millikin University. He then served in the United States Army as an MP and clerk in Korea during the Korean Conflict. In 1954, he became involved in automotive business. On April 1, 1961, he purchased the Pontiac-Cadillac dealership and became the youngest Pontiac-Cadillac Dealer in the United States at 29-years old. A 4th-generation Logan County merchant, he operated Glenn Pontiac-Cadillac from 1961 to 1997. He then operated a used car lot under a historical family business name, "J. Glenn & Co."

Jim enjoyed working outside in the country at his home. He was a golfer and late in life enjoyed taking road trips based on recommendations from farm magazines. He also enjoyed attending football and basketball games at the University of Illinois, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

JR would enjoy receiving and reading memories of his parents. Please mail them in care of Peasley Funeral Home, 401 Delavan Street, Lincoln, or email to PeasleyMemorials@outlook.com.

Final arrangements were entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.