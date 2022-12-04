ASHLAND, Ore. — Pat Fitzsimmons, 72, beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many, passed away at his home in Ashland, OR, on November 22, 2022, of lung cancer.
Born in Bloomington, IL, to parents Bill and Eloise Fitzsimmons, Pat graduated from BHS in 1968, and later attended ISU. Pat was a brilliant light, peacemaker and fierce friend with a true and humble heart. He had a wise and childlike mind, full of wonder, joy and laughter. Pat made everyone feel special, serving as a mentor to many.
He is survived by Judy, his wife of 33 years; sisters: Debbie Price (Ron), Jill Mross (Jim) and Beth Vandenberg (Dennis); sisters-in-law: Darline Head (Rob), Linda DeMaeyer (Tom) and Terri Hayes (Paul); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
For Pat’s full obituary, visit www.litwillersimonsen.com.
