HUDSON — Pastor Roger A. Holmes, 73, of Hudson, passed away at 3:57 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Abundant Life in Christ Church, Bloomington a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Abundant Life In Christ Church, 108 E. Market Street, Bloomington, IL 61701.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born February 14, 1949 in Sycamore, son of Donald Wilbur and Jean Vivian (Moldenhaur) Holmes. He married Mary Jane Dorrell Hardy on October 28, 1972.

Surviving are his wife, Mary, of Hudson; his children: Lisa Madison of Hudson, David (Teri) Holmes of Normal and Harold "Tim" (Tina) Holmes of Hudson; also surviving are five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Scott Holmes of AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger graduated from Eureka College in Eureka before attending Northern Baptist Seminary in Oakbrook. He worked for the Chicago Northwest Railroad and TP & W Railroad as a Clerk and then a Dispatcher for many years. He also worked at H & H Company in Hudson and worked for 16 years with MarcFirst.

Pastor Roger last worked devoting his time as a minister at Abundant Life In Christ Church in Bloomington. He was proud to be the Pastor at the McLean County Jail for the past 35 years.

Roger enjoyed reading, loved trains and spent his free time taking picture of trains, nature, weather and landscape.