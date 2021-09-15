BLOOMINGTON — Pamila I. "Nanny" Rexroat, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and three children, Angel Troyer, Robbie Troyer, and Wesley Rexroat.

A celebration of Pam's life will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lincoln Towers, 202 S. Roosevelt St., Bloomington. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

