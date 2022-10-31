Aug. 31, 1946 - Oct. 28, 2022
DELAVAN — Pamela L. Walters, 76, of Delavan, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room in Bloomington.
She was born August 31, 1946, in Dixon to Gerald and Orvetta Craig Tucker. She married John Paine on June 20, 1965, and he passed away May 25, 1998. She later married Gary Walters on March 3, 2000, and he survives.
Pam had four children: Christine (Greg) Wheet, Craig (Joan) Paine, Curtis (Jennifer) Paine, and Claire (Jeff) Jacobs; three stepchildren: Dara (Jerry) Entwistle, Tyson (Mercedes) Walters, and Garyn (Emily) Walters; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcia (Scott) Wurth; and one brother, Greg (Marilyn) Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one great grandson, Eli John Wheet.
Pam retired from State Farm Insurance.
Pam was most happy when she was able to spend time with her family. Whether it meant watching her children or grandchildren at their sporting events, yearly trips to the Ozarks, or having them at her home to enjoy one of her many delicious meals. These were the moments that she lived for. She was rarely seen sitting still, almost always keeping busy. Pam loved her various manicured flower gardens. She had an incredible vegetable garden that she would spend time canning or freezing food from to feed her family with. She was at home at the farm as well. Her and Gary enjoyed spending time in the combine, as well as going to cattle auctions together. She was a person who was always ready and willing to jump to the aid of others and will be missed by many. She also enjoyed the many shopping trips with her friends.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor Keith Ray will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, also at the church. Burial will be in Minier Cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, or Alzheimer's Association.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.