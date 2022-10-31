Pamela L. Walters

Pam was most happy when she was able to spend time with her family. Whether it meant watching her children or grandchildren at their sporting events, yearly trips to the Ozarks, or having them at her home to enjoy one of her many delicious meals. These were the moments that she lived for. She was rarely seen sitting still, almost always keeping busy. Pam loved her various manicured flower gardens. She had an incredible vegetable garden that she would spend time canning or freezing food from to feed her family with. She was at home at the farm as well. Her and Gary enjoyed spending time in the combine, as well as going to cattle auctions together. She was a person who was always ready and willing to jump to the aid of others and will be missed by many. She also enjoyed the many shopping trips with her friends.