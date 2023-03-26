Nov. 25, 1941 - Jan. 21, 2023

NORMAL — Pamela Kay "Pam" Wilson, 81, of Normal, passed away on January 21, 2023, at her home.

A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Biaggi's in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Faith In Action of Bloomington-Normal.

Pam was born on November 25, 1941, in Marshalltown, IA, to Allen J. and Helen F. Clark Long. She married James J. Wilson April, 1961, in Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2002, after 41 years of marriage.

Surviving are her daughters: Michele (David) Wilson-Eades of Normal and Erin (Chris) Awad of Florida; grandsons: Cameron J. (Shelby) Eades and Liam E. Eades; and siblings: Vern S. (Denise) Long, Peggy E. (Paul) Sharrock, and David A. Long.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Cheryl S. Baker.

Pam graduated from Marshalltown High School in Marshalltown, IA, in 1959. She then attended University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where she met and married James. She later attended Illinois State University in Normal, where she studied fine arts. Pam was employed at State Farm and she worked with local businesses as a graphic artist. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Her fantastic wit and kind heart will be greatly missed. The family would like to offer a special thank you for the compassionate care received from Faith In Action and Fresenius Kidney Care.

