Pamela Joyce McElhinney

July 13, 1943 - Sept. 26, 2022

LUTZ, Florida — Pamela Joyce "Mrs. Claus" McElhinney, age 79, passed away September 26, 2022, at her residence in Lutz, Florida.

Surviving are two daughters: Kimberly (Jeffery) Lovins, Greenville, KY, and Annie Baer, Downsville, NY. Also surviving are two brothers and two sisters: Cliff (Diane) Keith, Redwood City CO, Joni (Mike) Jennings, Carlock IL, Jayne Ellis, Normal, IL, Brian Keith, Bloomington, IL; as well as 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as GrandPam.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack "Santa" McElhinney; her father, Cliff Keith; her mother, Pauline (Kunkler Keith) Reddel; her stepfather, Louis Reddel; three brothers: Alan Keith, Tracy Keith, and Doug Keith; and two sisters: Peggy Keith, and Penny Fairbanks. She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Tamara (Tosh) Curtis; daughter, Lori Patsones; and great-grandsons: Chad Curtis and Branson Ball.

She was born July 13, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, to Cliff "Babe" and Pauline "Mother" Keith, the first of ten children. She was a WWII baby, spending only a few days of her life with her Daddy before he shipped off to war. She exuded glamour from an early age, and spent her entire life living glamorously as well. Pamela's love for adventure lead her to pursue diverse careers such as teaching piano, income tax preparation, modeling and more.

Pam first married Steve Tosh, from whom she shared two beautiful daughters, Tamara Lynne and Kimberly Kay. Later, in her second marriage to Ted Baer, she was blessed with a third beautiful daughter, Annette "Annie" Sylvia. She loved traveling with her third husband, Jack, who doted over her as only a true love could. Jack and Pam took in the sites of the world traveling to Greece, China, Japan, Thailand, and Africa. When they weren't traveling in their RV to visit family, they enjoyed entertaining their friends at Lake Como. Pam and Jack were well known in the Tampa area for their roles as Santa and Mrs. Clause at WestShore Plaza Mall for 23 years.

Her charm and laugh will be missed. She will be lovingly remembered with a celebration of life at Lake Como Family Nudist Resort December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.