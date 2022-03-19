June 18, 1947 - Feb 4 2022

Pamela Jean Thompson (nee Weatherford), age 74, died Friday, February 4 2022.

Pamela was born on June 18, 1947 in Decatur, IL, and was a resident of Casselberry, FL. She was the beloved wife of James Thompson, the love of her life since they were teenagers. The family and marriage they built together was her greatest joy.

After raising her daughters, Pam earned a bachelor's degree from Millikin University and became a Certified Public Accountant. She held several high-level finance positions in her corporate career.

Pam was also a talented artist. While her preferred medium was oil painting, she also enjoyed watercolors and creating floral arrangements for family weddings. Pamela's interests included literature, politics, murder mysteries, snakes, and cheering for her Chicago Bears and "Cubbies."

She was the cherished mother of Sherice (Michael) Horton and Tatia (Stefan) Jankiewicz; dear grandmother of Kelsey (Mark) Reed, Alyssa (Nathan) Schell, Meghan Horton, Ariana Ocasio, and Kenedy Musante; and adored great-grandmother of Jackson Horton, Robert Horton, and Sienna Reed. She is survived by her husband, James Thompson; sister, Leah (Norm) Dalton; niece, Suzette Schaus; and numerous beloved relatives who will miss their "Aunt Pam."

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Weatherford; father, William Weatherford; and sisters: Peg Schaus and Karen Weatherford Staley.

Burial and services will be private.