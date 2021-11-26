MERNA — Pamela J. Merna, 69, of Merna, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used to establish a memorial in Pam's memory through the ISU Football program.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born May 1, 1952, in Unionville, MO, daughter of Norman and Dorothy Tucker Taylor. She married Jerry Williams in July of 1971. She later married Michael Merna, on July 17, 1993, he preceded her in death on September 2, 2016, in Normal. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her four-legged companion, her black lab, Boo.

Surviving are her children: Keri Williams of Towanda, and Toby (Becky) Williams of Forsyth; and two grandchildren: Aiden and Logan Williams, both of Forsyth. Also surviving are her brother, Terry (Sherry) Taylor of Austin, MN; and niece, Lori Taylor; and two great-nephews: Jack and Tate Rossmiller.

Pam worked for Illinois State University for 31 years, the last 29 years spent with the ISU Football program as an office manager. Pam was a constant presence in the football program and served as surrogate mother to the coaches and players; her large second family.

Outside of her time at work, Pam cherished her time with her family, especially watching her grandsons grow and play sports.

Pam never met a stranger, she always had a warm smile and "hi hun" to anyone and everyone.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the Community Cancer Center, and all of the Carle BroMenn staff, especially the 5th floor nurses and doctors, for their care and support to Pam and her family during her illness.