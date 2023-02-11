April 12, 1969 - Feb. 7, 2023

CLINTON — Pam Wheeler, 53, passed away peacefully February 7, 2023, at her home.

Pam was born on April 12, 1969, the daughter of Don and Joyce Wilson, LeRoy. She married Scott Wheeler of Clinton, IL, on February 16, 2002.

Pam is survived by her beloved husband, Scott Wheeler, Clinton; children: Nathan and Nick Smart, OR; six grandchildren; a brother, Kevin (Angela) Wilson, Monticello; nephew, Jack Wilson, AZ; and niece, Ava Wilson, Monticello; loving in-laws, Richard and Linda Wheeler, Clinton; close friends: Diane Cusey, Kim and Jim Brady, all of Clinton. Pam loved her friends and family unconditionally and will be missed by all.

Pam was proceeded in death by her parents, Don and Joyce Wilson.

She went to LeRoy High School and spent several years in the restaurant hospitality industry. She was a die-hard Cubs and Packers fan and was passionate about advocating for Breast Cancer Awareness and supporting others in need.

She had a kind and generous heart and spirit, and she never met a stranger. Pam was also driven, when she wanted to get something done, she got it done. She fought and survived cancer for almost nine years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends and family.