Oct. 30, 1958 - Sept. 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Pamela S. "Pam" Lee, 64, of Bloomington, IL, left this earthly life on Sunday, September 3, 2023, due to a sudden cardiac event.

Pam was born to James L. and Barbara S. Brandt Johnson on October 30, 1958, and was raised in Minier, IL. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1976, and then from Illinois State University in 1980, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

Pam married the love of her life, Gregory "Greg" Lee, on May 31, 1980. Together, they had a daughter, Kristen Lee (Luke) Arnold, and a son, Ryan Gregory (Tori) Lee. Pam supported her husband's general contracting business for many years and then worked at State Farm Insurance Co., from which she retired in 2020. She dearly loved her four granddaughters, which included Lorelei and Anabelle Arnold and Ryan and Tori's two daughters.

She loved serving her Lord through leading Bible studies, teaching children's Sunday school, participating in women's ministries, and caring for her community and family. Pam most recently belonged to Vale Church and was active in many other Christian churches throughout her life, the longest being Minier Christian Church. She had many tight circles of friends, a knack for making people feel loved, and was an especially thoughtful gift-giver. She enjoyed traveling to the Gulf Coast of Florida, decorating, going on walks, flower gardening, and sharing her baked goods with others.

Pam is survived by her husband, parents, children, grandchildren, and her brothers-in-law; and was preceded in death by her brother, Andy Johnson; and in-laws, Bonnie, and Roger Lee. Visitation and funeral will be held at Minier Christian Church on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m., and the funeral service will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Mike Case will officiate. A private entombment will follow at Funk's Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sotos Syndrome Support Association in Pam's memory.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.