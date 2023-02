PHOENIX, Arizona — Paige Olegra La'Tressa Manns, 32, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital of Champaign, IL.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 1213 E. Emerson Street, Bloomington, IL, 61701. Service will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.