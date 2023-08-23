June 23, 1931 - Aug. 21, 2023

MINIER — P. Jean Nixon, 92, of Minier, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 23, 1931 in Union County, KY to Jesse and Mary Ray Baird. She married Teddy Edwin Nixon on April 1, 1950, in Clinton, and he passed away October 20, 2016.

Surviving are her children: Sharon K. Heaton of Venice, FL, Pamela J. (Bill) Horner of Minier, Teri S. (Gerry) Doehrmann of Minier, Anita G. (Kevin) Foreman of Bloomington, and Gwen E. (Michael) Turner of Minier; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, T. Ronald Nixon; one son-in-law, Bruce Heaton; three sisters; and two brothers.

Jean was a homemaker and loved being around her family. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier.

The family would like to thank each caregiver who helped care for Jean.

Cremation has been accorded. A private family burial will be in Minier Cemetery at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ in Miner.