June 16, 1938 - July 17, 2023

FORREST — Orville Kupferschmid, 85, of Forrest, passed away at 6:44 p.m., July 17, 2023, at OSF St. James Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m., Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the church or Fairview Haven Retirement Community.

Orville was born June 16, 1938, in Eureka, the son of William and Nettie (Bachtold) Kupferschmid. He married Marlene Ann Schieler on March 29, 1958, in Fairbury. She died February 22, 2015.

Surviving are his daughters: Karen (Mark) Therien of Chenoa, Karla Doubler of Lafayette, GA, and Kathy Cribbett of Fairbury; grandchildren: Derick (Meghan) Moser, Adam Doubler, Sara (Coty) Abernathy, Matt (Katrina) Cribbett, and Ryan Cribbett; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Marilyn Ruegsegger of Pontiac, Velda (Don) Hish of Bloomington, Bill (Celeste) Kupferschmid of Forrest, Dean (Robin) Kupferschmid of Forrest, Betty Ifft of Cornell; sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Kupferschmid of Eureka and Wanda Kufperchmid of Forrest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Kay; and three brothers: Rich, Al and Gary Kupferschmid.

Orville first worked for Honegger Feed Mill and then owned and operated Kuferschmid Heating, Air, Refrigeration, Dairy, and Appliance in Forrest and Pontiac.

He was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.

