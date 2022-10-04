Oct. 6, 1922 - Oct. 1, 2022

LINCOLN — Orvil E. Shaffer, 99, of Lincoln, passed away October 1, 2022, at Timber Creek Village.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery with military rites performed by the American Legion Post 263.

Orvil was born October 6, 1922, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Henry Shaffer and Mary (Collins). He married Shirley Jean Behrends on April 30, 1945. She preceded him in death in 2002.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as an Aviation Mechanic. He also played in the Drum and Bugle Corp at Navy Pier. Orvil graduated from Lincoln Community High School and from Bradley University with a degree in Education. He was a teacher at Lexington High School for 33 years and was a substitute teacher in the Lincoln area until he was 89-years-old.

Orvil loved the Lord. He attended Eastview Christian Church and Prairieland Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and camping.

Survivors include daughters: Sharol Murphy of IL and Karen (Randy) Rice of TX; grandchildren: Shaney Shaffer of CO, Leah Irvin of TX, Daniel (Catie) Irvin of TX, David (Tiffany) Irvin of IL, and Laura (Chad) Bloemker of TX; great-grandchildren: Alex, Kennedy, Stella, Levi, Shaffer, Lilly, Layla, and Lincoln; nephew, Ronald Dean (Barb) Shaffer of IL; and several extended family members and friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brothers Earl Shaffer and Glenn Shaffer.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 263 or to Prairieland Christian Church.