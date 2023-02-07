Oct. 15, 1950 - Feb. 6, 2023

BEASON — Orvil "Bruce" Johnston, 72, of Beason, IL, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family after a seven-year battle with cancer.

Bruce was born on October 15, 1950, the son of Orvil Johnston Jr. He married Marie Bristow on November 21, 1972, they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2022.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Marie Bristow Johnston; children: Scott (Jamie) Johnston, Brandi (Rich) Patterson-Marvel, Orvil J. Johnston, and Philip (Mary) Johnston; grandchildren: Kristopher, Nate, Emily, Secily, Will, Zach, Chloe, Savannah, Tate, and Sydnee; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Maddox, Davis, Nora, Lane, Ellie, and Henry; and a sister, Connie (Gordon) Hamblin.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Orvil and Edna Johnston Sr. and Irene Carpenter; all who helped raise him.

Bruce proudly served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He was a mechanic, avid fisherman, and lifelong farmer. Bruce was a member of Waynesville American Legion.

A memorial service for Bruce will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Waynesville United Methodist Church in Waynesville. A celebration of Bruce's life will follow the service from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Waynesville American Legion where full military rites will be conducted by the Waynesville American Legion Post #1189. Memorials may be made in Bruce's name to the Waynesville American Legion or Ruby's Rescue in McLean.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.