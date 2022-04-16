July 11, 1996 - April 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Rae Galeaz, 25, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Rochelle Gardens in Rochelle where she was receiving rehabilitation treatment for circumstances unrelated to COVID-19.

Private family services will be held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Olivia was born July 11, 1996, in Peoria, the daughter of Tom and Melinda Galeaz.

She is survived by her parents; sister, Maria Galeaz; nephew, Gio; grandmother, Carole Lindor; and many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and numerous cousins.

Olivia graduated from Normal West Community High School with the Class 2014, and attended Heartland Community College. She had worked at the theatre, and also as a pet sitter for cats and dogs. While in high school, she participated in chorus, but her favorite activity was being a member of FFA. This was mainly due to the respect and patience her favorite teacher, Doc, showed her.

She loved all animals, especially her cat, Hanah, and her dog, Teddy. Olivia enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes she found on the internet. She also looked forward to the many holiday gatherings with family and friends, and also the family vacations to Walt Disney World, Yellowstone, and the many points in between. As she frequented local grocery stores and restaurants, it was unusual if there wasn't an owner or employee she would strike up a conversation with. Olivia always found time to play with her young nephew, Gio much to his delight.

Olivia had a big heart and could never find fault in anyone she met and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Rest in Peace, Honey; we all love you.

Online condolences and memories of Olivia may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.