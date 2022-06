BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Rae Galeaz, 25, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Rochelle Gardens in Rochelle.

Her Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at The Knights of Columbus (1706 RT Dunn Drive, Bloomington). An extended obituary and online condolences can be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.