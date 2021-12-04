BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Eujean Orwig, 17, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Bloomington. Olivia gave the ultimate gift, she was a donor to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

Services and cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born January 12, 2004 in Normal, daughter of Douglas Eugene and Merle Lynn Willner Orwig.

Surviving are her parents; her sister, Josephine (Megan) Holderby, Bloomington; her brother, Brian Orwig, Elmwood and a niece, Ellie Orwig. Also surviving are her maternal grandfather, Sonny Willner, Bloomington; her aunt, Carla (Steve) Pinneke, Bloomington; and her cousin, Lauren (Chuck) Johnson and their children Russell and Ellie, all of Orland Park; as well as several Orwig aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Peggy Willner; and her paternal grandparents, Dallas and Mary Orwig.

Olivia was a senior at Normal Community West High School. Her passion was her drawing, she also enjoyed Star Wars, Harry Potter - as a Hufflepuff, and Anime.

She was a lover of all animals, but especially her dogs, Sirius and James.