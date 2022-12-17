Obituary hours and deadlines for the upcoming holidays

Obituary hours and deadlines for the holidays

In observance of Christmas and New Year’s we will have early submission deadlines for obituaries and closed multiple days.

The obituary department will be closed Sunday 12/25 and Monday 12/26, Sunday 1/1 and Monday 1/2.

Submission deadline for all obituaries to be published Friday-Monday is 1:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the holiday weekend:

Early submission deadlines for the Woodford County Journal, Bloomington Pantagraph, Decatur Herald & Review, and Mattoon Journal Gazette-Times Courier are as follows:

Bloomington Pantagraph

Publication Date Submission Deadline

Saturday 12/24 Friday 12/23, 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/25 Saturday 12/24, 10:00 a.m.

Monday 12/26 e-edition only

Tuesday 12/27 Saturday 12/24, 12:00 p.m.

Saturday 12/31 Friday 12/30, 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 1/1 Saturday 12/31, 10:00 a.m.

Monday 1/2 e-edition only

Tuesday 1/3 Saturday 12/31, 12:00 p.m.

Woodford County Journal

Thursday 12/29 Thursday 12/22, 12:00 p.m.

Thursday 1/5 Thursday 12/29, 12:00 p.m.

Decatur Herald & Review / Mattoon JG-TC

Publication Date Submission Deadline

Saturday 12/24 Friday 12/23, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/25 e-edition only

Monday 12/26 e-edition only

Tuesday 12/27 Saturday 12/24, 12:00 p.m.

Saturday 12/31 Friday 12/30, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday 1/1 e-edition only

Monday 1/2 e-edition only

Tuesday 1/3 Saturday 12/31, 12:00 p.m.

*Sunday and Monday publications of the Herald & Review and JG-TC are e-edition with print on Tuesday

If you have any questions, call the obituary department at 217-421-6922 or email obit@herald-review.com