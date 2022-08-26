 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituaries deadlines for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5

In Honor of Labor Day, our offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. 

All Obituaries to publish Tuesday 9/6 need to be submitted by Saturday 9/3 (12 noon for The Pantagraph and 1PM for the Herald Review & JG-TC)

We will resume our regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Herald & Review & JG-TC                          

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 9/5 ------------- No Monday paper (e-edition)           

Tuesday 9/6 ------------- 1:00 p.m. Saturday 9/3       

Pantagraph                

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 9/5 ------------- e-edition only

Tuesday 9/6 ------------- 12:00 noon Saturday 9/3

