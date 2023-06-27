In Honor of Independence Day our offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4.
All Obituaries to publish Wednesday, July 5 need to be submitted by Monday, July 3 (12 noon for The Pantagraph and 1 p.m. for the Herald Review & JG-TC)
We will resume our regular business hours on Wednesday, July 5.
Herald & Review & JG-TC
Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline
Tuesday, July 4 ------------- No Tuesday paper (e-edition)
Wednesday, July 5 ------------- Monday, July 3, 1 p.m.
Pantagraph
Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline
Monday, July 3 ------------- Saturday, July 1, 12 noon
Tuesday, July 4 ------------- No Tuesday paper (e-edition)
Wednesday, July 5--------- Monday, July 3, 12 noon
Woodford County Journal
Thursday, July 6 --------------Monday, July 3, 12 noon
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.