Jan. 4, 1943 - Feb. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Norman "Norm" Lee Michael, 80, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at 2:57 a.m. at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Norm was born in Washington D.C. on January 4, 1943. His parents predeceased him. He married Judy C. Cleek who preceded him in death. He later married Vicki Hoelscher on September 22, 2012, in Normal. She survives.

He is also survived by his stepson, Collin (Princess) Maplethorpe; one grandson, William Maplethorpe, all of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; his sister-in-law, Michelle (Durand) Dressel of Chatsworth, IL; and his brother-in-law, Paul (Karen) Hoelscher, Northbrook, IL.

Norm graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University. He was a Methodist minister for many years in Central Illinois, including pastoring Covell Community Church. He also worked for Farm & Fleet for over thirty years as a department manager. Norm loved to read and study his bible. He loved his dog, Tucker. He was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in Mclean, IL, or his church.

