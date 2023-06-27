Oct. 16, 1943 - June 23, 2023

MORTON — Norman L. "Norm" Ricketts, 79, of Morton, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on October 16, 1943, to Levi and Margaret (Plfederer) Ricketts. Norm was married to Barbara J. Wettstein on October 22, 1967, in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, Jeremy Ricketts of Morton; daughter, Jena (Brent) Edwards of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren: Jackson and Natalie Edwards; brother, Steve Ricketts of Morton; sisters: Barbara Williams of Arden, NC, and Sally (Dave) Clark of Kissimmee, FL.

He is proceeded in death by his parents.

Norm worked for Caterpillar, Inc. at the Morton Parts Distribution Center for 39 years, retiring in January 2002.

He was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church in Goodfield.

Norm love spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He loved traveling and fishing and was an avid volunteer for Central Illinois Riding Therapy and World Relief.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church with church ministers officiating. Visitation took place wfrom 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, additional visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Goodfield – Congervile Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To view Norm's tribute video or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.