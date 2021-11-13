BELLEVILLE — Norman D. Fink, 83, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, November 28, 1937, in Lincoln, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.

He spent over three decades teaching, and coaching - serving most of those years at Belleville East High School. His hobbies included: bowhunting, arrowhead hunting, and woodcarving. He also enjoyed studying Native American artifacts - serving as a member of the Central States Archaeological Society.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Fink; parents, Charles Eli and Helen Genelle nee, Colburn, Fink; brothers: Ronald, Melvin and Warren Fink.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara, nee May, Fink of Belleville, IL; sons: Kyle (Leslie) Fink of O'Fallon, IL, Troy (Tracie) Fink of Tall Timbers, MD, and Monty Fink of Kenney, IL; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Belleville East High School Athletic Department or Metro East Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment at Harmony Cemetery in Beason, IL.