Sept. 18, 1931 - Jun. 23, 2023

EUREKA — Norma S. Rodgers, 91, of Eureka, IL ,and formerly of East Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 18, 1931 in Toledo, IL, to Frank and Martha Lacy Clark, she married Carl E. Rodgers on May 29, 1959, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2017. Her parents and five siblings also preceded her in death.

Surviving are three daughters: Beth (Steve) Gordon of Reading, PA, Brenda (Eldon) LiaBraaten of Eureka, IL, and Rhonda (Leonard) Holloway of Mackinaw, IL; six grandchildren: Ashley (Kevin) McPherson of Pottstown, PA, Katia (Jesse) Law of Quakertown, PA, Kamela LiaBraaten of Ecuador, Karmen LiaBraaten of Mt. Vernon, IA, Kyle (Kalynn) LiaBraaten of Hiawatha, IA, and Krista Tucker of Morton, IL; and five dear great-grandchildren: Levi, Finn, Kaden, Ayla, and Karter.

Norma was a homemaker and worked as a part-time laboratory technician for many years.

She was a member of a non-denominational Christian fellowship. Besides her own family, she was a loving mother and grandmother to many others.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Jon Knochenmus will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

Norma's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.