June 24, 1925 - Sept. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Norma M. Nathan, 97, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully, at 10:40 AM Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will be immediately following the service at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Norma was born June 24, 1925 in Bloomington, daughter of Earl and Mae (Brown) Doage. She married Albert R. Nathan on November 4, 1956, in Bloomington.

Norma is survived by her four children: Alvin (Barb) of Bloomington, Steven of Dothan, AL, Amy (Dan Allen Baginski) of Chicago, Sharon of Joliet; and three grandsons: Daniel Nathan (Darcy Johanson) of Chicago, Benjamin Nathan (Keshema) of Philadelphia and Porter Baginski of Chicago. Also surviving are extended family, friends and deeply remembered niece Romina Alexander.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Edward, Ralph, Elmer, Wilbur, Earl Jr., LaVerne, Katherine, Thelma and Mable.

Norma graduated from Bloomington High School in 1943. Sixty-five years later, she attended Heartland Community College, a promise she had made to her husband, Albert, to further her education. There she studied her passion for political science.

Norma, was self-employed as a residential and commercial housekeeper for over forty years. She was a proud member of the Bloomington High School Board of Education. She was a participant of the Hope Circle at Wesley United Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener and home decorator. Norma loved to travel. She traveled with her husband and their children around the US. Later in life, she traveled to Spain, Greece, Italy and Morocco with her daughters. But her greatest love was taking care of her family. She was most proud of her children's and grandson's success in education.

Norma was a loving daughter, aunt, wife, mom, and grandma. She loved to talk and had a joy for everything in life. Her deep relationship with God, family and friends led her to care and to help other people throughout her long journey. Her famous words were "glad to know you."

She will be forever and ever loved and missed by her family. Thank you and God bless Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.

Online condolences and memories of Norma may be left at kiblerbradyruestman.com.