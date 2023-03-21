April 27, 1931 - March 10, 2023

RAYMOND — Norma Joan Thorp-Wedekind, age 91, of Raymond, passed away at 9:51 a.m. at Hillsboro Rehab and Nursing in Hillsboro on March 10, 2023.

Norma was born in Clinton, IL, on April 27, 1931, the daughter of Claude and Louise(Carter) Thorp.

She married Gerald Lawrence Wedekind in Clinton, IL, on September 9, 1951, and he preceded her on September 19, 2017.

She was a homemaker and farmwife and with her family raised grain and livestock.

She belonged to "A Community of Faith Church," was a member of the Raymond-Harvel Kiwanis and enjoyed square dancing with the Calico Twirlers.

She is survived by her children: Rodney (Gay Davidson) Wedekind of The Villages, FL, Wayne (Rebecca) Wedekind of Butler, IL, Jerry (Kassie Elliott) Wedekind of Hotchkiss, CO, Wesley Wedekind, of West Frankfort, IL, Jon Wedekind of Hotchkiss, CO, Karen (Jeff Higbie) Wedekind of St. Peters, MO, Larry Wedekind of Raymond, IL; four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren also survive him. Also a sister, Ruth Lutz of Dewey, IL, survives. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Wedekind; daughter-in-law, Wanda Wedekind; brother, Ernest Thorp; and sisters: Andrea Miller, and Sarah Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at A Community of Faith Church in Raymond on March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service and burial will be in Asbury Cemetery in Raymond.

Memorials may be left to Crossover Ministries, Alzheimer's, A Community of Faith Church, or the Red Cross Flood Relief.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.

The family is being assisted by Hough Funeral Home in Raymond.