April 28, 1925 - Aug. 3, 2023

EUREKA — Norma "Jean" Kupferschmid, 98, went home to Jesus on August 3, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Jean was born to Dan and Matilda Dreyer Sauder on April 28, 1925, in Tremont, IL. As a child, she enjoyed spending time with her four sisters Wilma, Verna, Lois and Mary Ann and her brother William "Bill." She also spent many hours helping her father on the family farm.

Jean met her husband, Charles Kupferschmid when she was just 13. She was living in Goodfield, IL when Charles' family visited from Cissna Park. When Charles met Jean, she was busy in the kitchen making cookies for the company, he exclaimed "What a Gal!" They married eight years later April 7, 1946, in Roanoke, IL, and went on to raise seven children. For most of their married life Charles and Jean lived in the Central Illinois area residing in Eureka, IL, for the last 40 years.

During her life Jean worked at raising her family, while working at various local businesses in the Eureka area and volunteering at the Eureka Et Cetera Shop. In addition to being a dedicated, loving mother and wife, Jean also loved working on the family farm, gardening, sewing, and staying actively involved in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She had a special fondness for angels.

Jean was preceded in death her husband, Charles; parents, Daniel and Matilda Sauder; three sisters: Wilma Sauder, Verna Hodel, and Mary Ann Beer; her brother, William Sauder; three children: Joseph Kupferschmid, Wanda Edwards, and Bruce Kupferschmid; and one son-in-law, Gary Edwards.

Surviving are her children: Charlene (Dan) Monk, Don (Lynn) Kupferschimid, Dale (Nora) Kupferschmid, and Neil Kupferschmid; two daughters-in-law: Nancy and Debra Kupferschmid; one sister, Lois Steffen; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Jean was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or to the Roanoke Apostolic Christian charity fund.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.