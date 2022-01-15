BLOOMINGTON — On January 1, 2022, Norma Jean Burge (Baumgardner), age 89, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Norma was born in McLean County, IL, on April 1, 1932, to Ruth (Coffman) and Joseph Delmar Baumgardner. Norma married Ralph Dean Burge in Farmer City, IL, November 23, 1957, and they shared 64-years together.

They raised their family in Farmer City, IL, lived in Crownpoint, IN, and spent the last 20-years in Le Roy, IL. Norma spent many years working at Kraft Heinz in Champaign, IL. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing and spoiling her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Norma was a member of the Le Roy Christian Church, Le Roy, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Dean Burge; her three children: Jerry (Kathy) Callison of Sun Lakes, AZ, Rick Burge of Farmer City, IL, Vicky (Dan) Kittle of Scottsdale, AZ; her grandchildren: Nicholas (LeeAnn) Kittle of Aurora, CO, Cassandra (Matthew) Ray of Chicago, IL, Sara (Kyle) Shoop of Annandale, VA, Jacob (Kyla) Callison of Gilbert, AZ, Milea (Matthew) Kammer of Tampa, FL, Brittany (Nicholas) Clore of Meridian, ID, Danielle Burge of Bloomington, IL, and Maddison Burge of San Angelo, TX; her great-grandchildren: Alyssia, Kai, Miles, Marlowe, Elizabeth, Bradley, Cameron, Olivia, Colton, Cypress, Everest, Vivienne and Garnett.

The family would like to thank Westminster Village Assisted Living and the staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for their care and support.

A family service will take place at a later date at Calvert–Belangee–Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City, IL. Memorial donations may be sent in Norma's name to the Le Roy Christian Church, 603 E. State St, Le Roy, IL, 61752.