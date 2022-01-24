NEW BERLIN — Norma Jane (Elliott) Weir, 93, of New Berlin, IL and who had been living the past six years with her son and daughter-in-law in Normal, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 6:07 PM at Carle Bromenn in Normal, IL.

Jane was born August 3, 1928, in Springfield. The daughter of John F. and Emma Celeste (Ballweg) Elliott, of New Berlin where she lived most of her life.

She married David E. Weir on January 12, 1957, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2016.

Jane was a graduate of New Berlin High School. As a young woman, Jane was a Bookkeeper at the local grain elevator. She and her husband, David, farmed together all of their married lives. In addition to staying home to raise their children, Jane actively volunteered in various organizations including the New Berlin Schools, the American Legion Auxiliary, and 4-H. Jane was an avid reader. She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, word search puzzle books, and sweet treats. She was known and appreciated far and wide for making delicious caramels at Christmastime.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Anna Marie Pillsbury and Lois Honore; two nieces, Marcia Hohimer and Cheryl Pillsbury; and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Weir and Mary Jane Trower; as well as many dear friends.

She is survived by two children: Jennifer Hampsten of Millstadt and Lloyd (wife, Brenda) Weir of Normal; two grandchildren: Emma and Natalie Hampsten, both of Millstadt; her six nieces and nephews and their families: Carol, Bruce, Keith (wife, Connie), and Lisa Pillsbury, Julie (husband, James) Stanley and Bill Honore; and brother-in-law, William (wife, Joan) Honore; as well as seven of David's nieces and nephews and their families: Jane (husband, Rick) Novotny, David (wife, Bev) Trower, Ruth Trower, Susan Trower, Brian (wife, Darlene) Trower, Barb (husband, Mark) Boehmer, and Steven (wife, Penny) Trower.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will also be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday, January 27, 2022, followed by a funeral service at Berlin Christian Church in New Berlin, IL. Pastor Warren Brosi will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery in Pleasant Plains, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Sangamon Public Library, 112 East Illinois Street, New Berlin, IL 62260 or to New Berlin EMS, 101 S. Oak St., New Berlin, IL 62670.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.