April 22, 1928 - April 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Norma J. Scott, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on April 16, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be left to St. Luke Union Church in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Norma was born on April 22, 1928, in Springfield, a daughter to Edmund and Elta (Russell) Gorsek. She married Ronald W. Scott on September 12, 1976, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2016.

Surviving are her children: Sharon (Robin) Houchin of Mackinaw, Gary (Rhonda) Baugh of Mason City, Vicki (Kenneth) Griffin of Bloomington, and David (Sally) Baugh of Bloomington. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to sixty-nine blessed grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and a granddaughter.

Norma grew up in Springfield, later moving to Bloomington. There, she worked for many years as the supervisor of the traffic division in the McLean County Clerk's Office. She was involved, and served, in McLean County Republican Politics and held various positions.

Norma's joys consisted of her husband Ron, her family, and their annual fall trips to the North Woods. Norma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences and memories of Norma may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.